San Antonio police looking for clues about killer involved in North Side shooting

Victim shot dead during dispute, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Lorene Street fatal shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a dispute between two men is what led to one of them being shot dead in the middle of a North Side street.

Officers who were responding to a call about shots fired around 4:30 a.m. Monday found the victim lying in the street along the 9500 block of Lorene.

Police say that man had been shot dead.

Investigators questioned a woman who was with him at the time as a witness, along with several people at a nearby apartment complex.

Lorene fatal shooting image. (KSAT)

Police believe the shooter was a man who had been involved in a dispute with the victim.

They found the body of the victim, who was in his 20s, lying next to a car.

Investigators spent some time searching that vehicle for clues and marking off evidence on the ground.

Police not make any arrests right away nor did they release a description of the shooter.

