San Antonio police looking for clues about killer involved in North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a dispute between two men is what led to one of them being shot dead in the middle of a North Side street.

Officers who were responding to a call about shots fired around 4:30 a.m. Monday found the victim lying in the street along the 9500 block of Lorene.

Police say that man had been shot dead.

Investigators questioned a woman who was with him at the time as a witness, along with several people at a nearby apartment complex.

Police believe the shooter was a man who had been involved in a dispute with the victim.

They found the body of the victim, who was in his 20s, lying next to a car.

Investigators spent some time searching that vehicle for clues and marking off evidence on the ground.

Police not make any arrests right away nor did they release a description of the shooter.