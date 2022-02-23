17-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that left 2 dead, 1 wounded

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and one wounded.

Jerry Ortiz, 17, was arrested after he surrendered to police, SAPD officials said. Ortiz, who is charged with capital murder, is the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the shootout Monday near the intersection of Blanco Road and West Mariposa Drive.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. when a green Suburban was circling a gas station with five occupants parked nearby. Someone then came up to the car, and that’s when one of the passengers stepped out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand and a shootout ensued, McManus said.

“It looked like there was some sort of deal getting ready to go down,” McManus said.

Ad

A juvenile who stepped out of the vehicle was killed and another passenger was injured.

A man in his 60s who was at home at the time of the shooting was killed by a stray bullet in the incident, McManus said.

Related Stories: