Texas-Tulips up and running for 2022 season

PILOT POINT, Texas – As sunnier and warmer days approach, it’s time to step outside and smell the tulips. Texas-Tulips is officially open for the season in Pilot Point, Texas, about an hour outside of Dallas.

Texas-Tulips allows guests to frolic through the tulip fields while they pick their own tulips to take home.

Guests can choose between many tulip options such as Roman Empire, Spring Break, Happy Generation, Abba, and Black Hero.

The types of tulips vary throughout the season, and Texas-Tulip officials said they have around 100 variations of tulips to choose from.

There is a general admission price of $5 and each stem you pick is $2.50, according to their website.

The field is located at 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, TX.

Texas-Tulips is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, you can click here.

More on KSAT: