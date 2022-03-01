COVID-19 vaccination center at Wonderland of the Americas to close March 4

People wait to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Wonderland of Americas at an event hosted by University Health.

SAN ANTONIO – University Health will close its COVID-19 vaccination center at Wonderland of the Americas at the end of the week.

After 14 months in operation with more than 500,000 COVID-19 shots administered, the vaccine center will close at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“We are truly honored to have played such a big role in helping so many people in the community get protected. We appreciate our incredible Wonderland staff who have served with great skill and compassion,” University Health officials said in a press release. “We also want to thank everyone in the community who came to the mall and rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their families and those around them.”

University Health will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at its pharmacy locations.

For a complete list of testing sites and vaccine pop-up clinics, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov or call 311 and select option 8.

