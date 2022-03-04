2 dogs killed, homeowner displaced after house fire in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner has been displaced and two dogs are dead following a house fire in Northeast Bexar County early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was called in just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 7300 block of Estrid Trail, not far from Walzem Road and Seguin Road.

Converse firefighters said they arrived to find heavy fire on the backside of the house and had access problems moving around. Items could be seen all over the yard and inside the home, making it difficult to safely move.

The homeowner did manage to get out safely and was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. Two dogs however, died as a result of the fire.

The cause is not currently known and is presently under investigation. A damage estimate was not given.

Fire officials say the homeowner will now have to stay elsewhere as a result of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.