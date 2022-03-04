Driver taken to hospital after T-bone crash on West Side

SAPD responds to a crash on Friday, March 4, 2022, at West Military Drive and Highway 151.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized following an accident at a West Side intersection on Friday morning.

San Antonio police said the accident happened just after 7:30 a.m. at West Military Drive and Highway 151.

The driver of a gray SUV was traveling eastbound on the Highway 151 access road when the SUV struck a green truck heading northbound on Military Drive, police said.

The green truck went up a light pole and landed on its roof. The driver, a man believed to be in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of the green truck ran the red light, but the crash is still under investigation.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The driver of the gray SUV remained at the scene and no charges have been filed, police said.

Read also: