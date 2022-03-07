How close are we to breaking the all-time high for gas prices in San Antonio, Texas, US?

SAN ANTONIO – The average price of gas in the U.S. has surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008.

That year saw the highest gas prices on record, but we’re getting close to breaking that record.

According to AAA, the average price of gas has gone up more than 45 cents in the last week, putting Monday’s average at $4.065 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

It’s no surprise that California has the highest average of any state at $5.343 a gallon. Missouri has the lowest average at $3.627.

Texas among the states with the lowest average gas prices at $3.726 and San Antonio is even lower than the state average at $3.618.

But all of those records are close to getting broken.

We’re less than five cents away from breaking the national record, about 25 cents away from breaking the state record and about 34 cents from the record high in San Antonio.

Here are three charts comparing gas prices on March 7 compared to prices in the past:

Source: AAA Regular Unleaded Mid Premium Diesel San Antonio highest recorded average price $3.957

(July 17, 2008) $4.721

(July 18, 2008) San Antonio avg. TODAY

(March 7, 2022) $3.618 $3.877 $4.186 $4.321 San Antonio avg. YESTERDAY $3.564 $3.826 $4.142 $4.251 San Antonio avg. ONE WEEK AGO $3.268 $3.566 $3.867 $3.753 San Antonio avg. ONE MONTH AGO $3.014 $3.336 $3.645 $3.436 San Antonio avg. ONE YEAR AGO $2.419 $2.722 $3.018 $2.716

Source: AAA Regular Unleaded Mid Premium Diesel Texas highest recorded avg. price $3.985

(July 17, 2008) $4.775

(July 17, 2008) Texas avg. TODAY

(March 7, 2022) $3.726 $3.977 $4.284 $4.362 Texas avg. YESTERDAY $3.668 $3.915 $4.219 $4.276 Texas avg. ONE WEEK AGO $3.280 $3.596 $3.887 $3.731 Texas avg. ONE MONTH AGO $3.106 $3.419 $3.711 $3.493 Texas avg. ONE YEAR AGO $2.501 $2.803 $3.084 $2.752

Source: AAA Regular Unleaded Mid Premium Diesel U.S. highest recorded avg. price $4.114

(July 17, 2008) $4.845

(July 17, 2008) U.S. avg. TODAY (March 7, 2022) $4.065 $4.362 $4.644 $4.614 U.S. avg. YESTERDAY $4.009 $4.289 $4.572 $4.526 U.S. avg. ONE WEEK AGO $3.610 $3.945 $4.221 $4.006 U.S. avg. ONE MONTH AGO $3.441 $3.786 $4.063 $3.809 U.S. avg. ONE YEAR AGO $2.768 $3.082 $3.350 $2.996

