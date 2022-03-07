How close are we to breaking the all-time high for gas prices in San Antonio, Texas, US?

SAN ANTONIO – The average price of gas in the U.S. has surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008.
That year saw the highest gas prices on record, but we’re getting close to breaking that record.
According to AAA, the average price of gas has gone up more than 45 cents in the last week, putting Monday’s average at $4.065 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.
It’s no surprise that California has the highest average of any state at $5.343 a gallon. Missouri has the lowest average at $3.627.
Texas among the states with the lowest average gas prices at $3.726 and San Antonio is even lower than the state average at $3.618.
But all of those records are close to getting broken.
We’re less than five cents away from breaking the national record, about 25 cents away from breaking the state record and about 34 cents from the record high in San Antonio.
Here are three charts comparing gas prices on March 7 compared to prices in the past:
|Source: AAA
|Regular Unleaded
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|San Antonio highest recorded average price
|$3.957
(July 17, 2008)
|$4.721
(July 18, 2008)
|San Antonio avg. TODAY
(March 7, 2022)
|$3.618
|$3.877
|$4.186
|$4.321
|San Antonio avg. YESTERDAY
|$3.564
|$3.826
|$4.142
|$4.251
|San Antonio avg. ONE WEEK AGO
|$3.268
|$3.566
|$3.867
|$3.753
|San Antonio avg. ONE MONTH AGO
|$3.014
|$3.336
|$3.645
|$3.436
|San Antonio avg. ONE YEAR AGO
|$2.419
|$2.722
|$3.018
|$2.716
|Source: AAA
|Regular Unleaded
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Texas highest recorded avg. price
|$3.985
(July 17, 2008)
|$4.775
(July 17, 2008)
|Texas avg. TODAY
(March 7, 2022)
|$3.726
|$3.977
|$4.284
|$4.362
|Texas avg. YESTERDAY
|$3.668
|$3.915
|$4.219
|$4.276
|Texas avg. ONE WEEK AGO
|$3.280
|$3.596
|$3.887
|$3.731
|Texas avg. ONE MONTH AGO
|$3.106
|$3.419
|$3.711
|$3.493
|Texas avg. ONE YEAR AGO
|$2.501
|$2.803
|$3.084
|$2.752
|Source: AAA
|Regular Unleaded
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|U.S. highest recorded avg. price
|$4.114
(July 17, 2008)
|$4.845
(July 17, 2008)
|U.S. avg. TODAY (March 7, 2022)
|$4.065
|$4.362
|$4.644
|$4.614
|U.S. avg. YESTERDAY
|$4.009
|$4.289
|$4.572
|$4.526
|U.S. avg. ONE WEEK AGO
|$3.610
|$3.945
|$4.221
|$4.006
|U.S. avg. ONE MONTH AGO
|$3.441
|$3.786
|$4.063
|$3.809
|U.S. avg. ONE YEAR AGO
|$2.768
|$3.082
|$3.350
|$2.996