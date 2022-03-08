Driver in critical condition after crashing truck into bridge pillar on I-10, police say

Driver in critical condition after crashing vehicle into bridge pillar on I-10 near La Cantera.

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver is in the hospital following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on I-10 near the La Cantera exit.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason crashed head-on into a bridge pillar. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said the driver was taken by EMS to University Hospital, in critical condition. His name and age are not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.