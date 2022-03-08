VIA holding virtual public hearing on Tuesday for proposed service changes

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is holding a virtual public hearing on Tuesday for some proposed service changes that are set to be implemented in May.

The English version of the meeting will take place at 7 p.m. The meeting will go over a total of 48 bus routes that will be affected by the new service changes.

Community members may join the meetings online at VIAinfo.net/proposedchanges, or by phone (toll free) at 1-855-925-2801 and enter the meeting code 5149.

For a full listing of the proposed affected routes, including schedule and frequency adjustments along with changes to route alignments and extensions you can visit their website, by clicking here.

The public hearings will be recorded and posted online. A Spanish virtual meeting will also take place on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.