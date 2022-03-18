San Antonio archbishop says Catholics can eat meat on Friday, March 18

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller has granted Catholics in the archdiocese a dispensation from abstaining from eating meat today.

According to a letter, the archbishop said he is granting the dispensation due to the date falling in between two important Catholic feast days -- St. Patrick’s Day and the Solemnity of St. Joseph.

“Since the observance of these feast days are observed near a Friday, the celebrations may include events and celebratory gatherings on Friday, March 18. Therefore, in response to the faithful who have asked for a dispensation from the Friday Lenten abstinence, I hereby dispense Catholics in the Archdiocese of San Antonio from the obligation of abstinence on Friday, March 18, 2022. I happily do so,” Garcia-Siller said.

Catholics during Lent are obligated to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays, including Good Friday.

The archbishop said that Catholics should consider making a donation to a food pantry in light of people around the world who are hungry or don’t have enough to eat.

Ad

You can read the archbishop’s letter below: