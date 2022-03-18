75º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio archbishop says Catholics can eat meat on Friday, March 18

Catholics allowed to eat meat due to date falling in between two feast days, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller says

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Gustavo Garcia-Siller, San Antonio Archdiocese

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller has granted Catholics in the archdiocese a dispensation from abstaining from eating meat today.

According to a letter, the archbishop said he is granting the dispensation due to the date falling in between two important Catholic feast days -- St. Patrick’s Day and the Solemnity of St. Joseph.

“Since the observance of these feast days are observed near a Friday, the celebrations may include events and celebratory gatherings on Friday, March 18. Therefore, in response to the faithful who have asked for a dispensation from the Friday Lenten abstinence, I hereby dispense Catholics in the Archdiocese of San Antonio from the obligation of abstinence on Friday, March 18, 2022. I happily do so,” Garcia-Siller said.

Catholics during Lent are obligated to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays, including Good Friday.

The archbishop said that Catholics should consider making a donation to a food pantry in light of people around the world who are hungry or don’t have enough to eat.

You can read the archbishop’s letter below:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email