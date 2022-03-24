Popular DJ Johnny Ramirez back in booth with newly rebranded Tejano 95.7 FM

SAN ANTONIO – A popular voice is back on the FM airwaves in San Antonio. We recently met with Johnny Ramirez to discuss his new morning gig on Tejano 95.7 FM.

The station recently switched formats from La Ley, which played regional Spanish music, to all-Tejano. It launched in early March with a city-wide signal and brought back Ramirez, who has been a staple in the Tejano industry for years.

Ramirez says he’s ready to spin the classics and also introduce listeners to a new generation of Tejano music. You can watch the full story in the video player above.