81º

LIVE

Local News

Popular DJ Johnny Ramirez back in booth with newly rebranded Tejano 95.7 FM

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Alyssa Medina, Producer

Rick Medina, Video Editor

Tags: Tejano music, Johnny Ramirez, San Antonio radio, Entertainment

SAN ANTONIO – A popular voice is back on the FM airwaves in San Antonio. We recently met with Johnny Ramirez to discuss his new morning gig on Tejano 95.7 FM.

The station recently switched formats from La Ley, which played regional Spanish music, to all-Tejano. It launched in early March with a city-wide signal and brought back Ramirez, who has been a staple in the Tejano industry for years.

Ramirez says he’s ready to spin the classics and also introduce listeners to a new generation of Tejano music. You can watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Alyssa Medina is the Video-On-Demand Producer and has worked at KSAT since 2016. She creates exclusive content for the KSAT-TV streaming app. Some of her most notable contributions focus on race and culture or health and wellness. She's created the segments 'Creating Black History in S.A.' and 'New Week. New You."

email