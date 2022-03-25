Four days after indictment, prosecutors dismiss manslaughter charge against BCSO deputy

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who killed an Elemendorf man in 2020 is no longer facing criminal charges four days after he was indicted by a grand jury.

On Monday, a Bexar County grand jury saw enough evidence to charge Deputy Brandin Moran with manslaughter, alleging that he “recklessly” caused the death of Jesus Bonito Garcia on March 9, 2020. On Friday, Bexar County court records show the second-degree felony charge was dismissed, due to insufficient evidence.

In the dismissal motion obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders, prosecutors noted that they were “unable to prove (the case) beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

Unlike his indictment, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office did not send a news release on Moran’s dismissal on Friday. A spokesperson for the office did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment about the case on Friday.

Though peace officer on-duty shootings have been regularly presented to a grand jury since 2019, an indictment of an officer for a fatal shooting is a rare occurrence in Bexar County.

“An indictment is not a finding of guilt. It is part of the criminal justice system in which anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by either a judge or a jury, District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a news release following the indictment. “Our office will continue to evaluate this case as we move forward and prepare it for court. We will seek whatever outcome justice requires.”

On March 9, 2020, Moran was called to a mobile home in the 17000 block of Blue Horizon for a family disturbance involving a weapon.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Moran and Bexar County earlier this month states that Garcia was holding a screwdriver to his own neck and threatening to harm himself, when Moran repeatedly fired his service weapon at him less than 10 seconds “after bursting into the home” with his gun drawn.

BCSO officials at the scene, however, claimed that Garcia approached both an Elmendorf police officer and Moran in a threatening manner, forcing Moran to repeatedly fire his weapon.

A neighbor reported seeing a man dragging a woman into the home by her hair prior to law enforcement arriving on scene.

Garcia, who according to the suit was shot five times, died at the scene.

Moran was placed on administrative leave following the indictment, but will return to duty now that the charge has been dismissed, according to the sheriff’s office.

