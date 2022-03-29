String of fires at under construction properties keeping East Side residents on high alert

San Antonio – Dignowity Hill Community Association President Eduardo Martinez is asking neighbors in the area to be extra vigilant following several fires in close proximity to each other in recent weeks.

“If people can look at their cameras, their doorbell cameras, any kind of cameras around their home, around the times that these fires occurred to see if there’s anything that comes up that would be valuable to safety and fire to kind of get to the bottom of what occurred here,” Martinez said.

Fire crews responded to a fire on the corner of N Pine and Potomac over the weekend. It’s one of other fires reported in the area.

San Antonio Fire Department officials said given some questionable circumstances with many of the buildings being under construction, they’re looking at things closely.

Resident Joseph Garcia says he’s very concerned.

“This has happened six times in the last three weeks. This is no coincidence,” he said.

SAFD hopes to have information regarding some of these fires later this week.