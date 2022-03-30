14-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting at Northwest Side hotel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting at a Northwest Side hotel early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the 4800 block of Manitou Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Callaghan Road after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, two teens and two others in the 20s were all in a room on the fourth floor of the hotel when a gun was accidentally fired, grazing the girl once in the neck.

The injured teen was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

SAPD said officers are now trying to determine who owns the gun and if it is legally owned. They are also talking to witnesses and have taken the others in the room in for questioning, police said. Charges may be pending.

The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Ad

The investigation is ongoing, police said.