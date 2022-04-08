Update: CLEAR Alert discontinued for 63-year-old man in Austin

Jesse Stripling, 63, last seen March 30 in Austin

AUSTIN – Update (9:20 a.m. April 8): The CLEAR Alert for 63-year-old Jesse Stripling has been discontinued as of 8:30 a.m.

Authorities said Stripling has been found.

Original (7:23 p.m. April 7): Austin police are searching for a missing 63-year-old man whose disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety, according to a CLEAR Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jesse Stripling is 6 feet tall, weighs 230 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and has a goatee.

Stripling was last seen at 1:20 p.m. on March 30 in the 10000 block of Metric Boulevard in Austin. He was in a red 2011 Nissa Altima with Texas license plate CVV7263.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-2000.