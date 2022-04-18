Mexican pizza returning to Taco Bell menu

SAN ANTONIO – A Taco Bell fan favorite is returning to the menu in May.

Mexican pizza was removed from the Taco Bell menu in Nov. 2020, but it’s set to return to May 19. Taco Bell loyalty members will get early access to the Mexican pizza on May 17.

To celebrate the return of the Mexican pizza, Taco Bell is teaming up with DoorDash to offer $2 off one Mexican pizza, with a minimum subtotal of $12, using promo code MEXPIZZA at checkout. The offer will be available May 19-26.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Taco Bell CEO Mark King. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles.”

The removal of the classic menu item prompted a Change.Org petition, spearheaded by superfan Krish Jagirdar, which garnered more than 170,000 signatures.

Mexican pizza was originally removed from the Taco Bell menu in an effort to cut down on packaging.

“Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.,” Taco Bell said in a previous news release.

However, the company has worked to streamline operations and ingredient sourcing and while working to leave a lighter footprint, according to Taco Bell.

“Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs,” said King.

