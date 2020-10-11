’Save the Mexican Pizza!’: Petition to save this beloved Taco Bell food item gains nearly 100K supporters

An online petition to save the beloved Mexican Pizza from leaving the Taco Bell menu is trending on social media and it’s gaining more followers by the minute.

The petition was created by Krish Jagirdar, of East Brunswick, New Jersey, nearly a month ago on Change.org. His profile bio even reads, “Just a dude trying to save the Mexican Pizza.”

As of Sunday, the petition had over 97,000 supporters and counting.

The fast food chain announced its plans to remove certain menu items in July of this year. However, beginning Nov. 5, Taco Bell will be getting rid of the Mexican Pizza, pico de gallo, and shredded chicken.

The chain says by getting rid of its Mexican Pizza, it will cut down on the packaging it uses for the menu item, according to a previous KSAT 12 report.

“Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.,” Taco Bell said in a news release.

The Mexican Pizza combo will be replaced with a Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme combo.

The Mexican Pizza is a crisp tortilla shell topped with refried beans and a layer of taco beef, which makes the “crust," topped with Mexican pizza sauce, a three-cheese blend and tomatoes, according to Taco Bell’s website.

It’s “a delicious love child of Mexican and Italian cuisine. A combination that only peace could have brought together,” the food chain’s website says.

Jagirdar says anyone that wants to join his cause in saving the pizza is urged to do the following:

Buy as many Mexican Pizzas as possible to drive their numbers

Sign the petition

Share the petition to as many people as possible

The petition aims to gain 150,000 supporters for its cause.

