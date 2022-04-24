Clear Alert issued for 44-year-old man in Del Rio

Jose Casarez, 44, was last seen in Del Rio Saturday, authorities said.

DEL RIO, TEXAS – The Del Rio Police Department is searching for a missing 44-year-old man whose disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety, according to a CLEAR Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jose Casarez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has gray hair with brown eyes.

Casarez was last seen Saturday at 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Harris Drive in Del Rio. Authorities said he was in a red 2007 Chevrolet HHR with Texas license plate PZV-0160.

Anyone with information regarding Casarez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Del Rio Police Department at 830-774-2711.