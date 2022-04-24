Woman hospitalized, driver on the run after South Side crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized, and a driver is on the run after a crash on the South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Commercial Avenue around 10:47 p.m., Saturday.

Police said a gray car was driving south on Commercial Avenue. That’s when a blue car driving at a high rate of speed collided into the rear right bumper of the gray car.

The collision caused the gray car to be redirected across the northbound lanes of Commercial Avenue and crash into a metal fence, police said.

Officers said a passenger in the gray car suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital. At last check, she was in stable condition.

The driver of the blue car fled the scene, but police said the car was found shortly after the crash.

When the driver is found, they will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, officers said.

