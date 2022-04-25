Where to vote in Bexar County for May 7 bond, constitutional amendment election

SAN ANTONIO – Election Day in Bexar County for the May 7 joint constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election is almost here.

Voters will decide whether to lower some property tax bills, approve bonds and elect municipal and school district officials. Everyone in Texas will have two constitutional amendment propositions regarding the homestead exemption on their ballots, the rest of the ballot is determined by your voting precinct.

You can see the full May 7 ballot for Bexar County here.

Polls will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can cast a ballot at any vote center, regardless of where they live.

To see the closest vote center to your home, click here. A full list of vote centers can be found here.

To find out who is eligible to vote by mail, how to vote and what to bring to the polls, see: Everything to know about voting in the May 7 constitutional amendment, special and bond election.

This won’t be the only election this month. The runoff election for the midterm primary races will take place on May 24. Click here for other key election dates.

