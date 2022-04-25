98º

LIVE

Local News

Where to vote in Bexar County for May 7 bond, constitutional amendment election

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Vote 2022, Elections, Politics, San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas
File photo: Early voting site in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Election Day in Bexar County for the May 7 joint constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election is almost here.

Voters will decide whether to lower some property tax bills, approve bonds and elect municipal and school district officials. Everyone in Texas will have two constitutional amendment propositions regarding the homestead exemption on their ballots, the rest of the ballot is determined by your voting precinct.

You can see the full May 7 ballot for Bexar County here.

Polls will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can cast a ballot at any vote center, regardless of where they live.

To see the closest vote center to your home, click here. A full list of vote centers can be found here.

To find out who is eligible to vote by mail, how to vote and what to bring to the polls, see: Everything to know about voting in the May 7 constitutional amendment, special and bond election.

This won’t be the only election this month. The runoff election for the midterm primary races will take place on May 24. Click here for other key election dates.

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

email

twitter