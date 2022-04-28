Family displaced after fire at North Side home

A fire broke out Thursday, April 28, 2022, at a home in the 14100 block of Swallow Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A family of four and their dog were displaced following a fire at their North Side home early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio firefighters.

The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 14100 block of Swallow Drive, not far from the intersection of Higgins and Nacogdoches roads.

A battalion chief at the scene said a kitchen fire spread to the garage and attic. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, but the family was displaced.

No one was injured and SAFD did not provide the estimated amount of damage.

American Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

The fire is under investigation.

