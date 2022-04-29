Free football: San Antonio Gunslingers offer fans free admission on April 30 at Freeman Coliseum

San Antonio’s professional arena football league team, the Gunslingers, are offering fans a chance to watch Saturday’s matchup for free.

The Gunslingers are hosting the Columbus Lions at Freeman Coliseum, next to the AT&T Center, on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Entry is free for all fans.

“All you have to do is show up to Freeman Coliseum Saturday night to get in for FREE, on behalf of Jon Wayne Service Company,” the team wrote in a press release.

The team lost their first game of the season to the Orlando Predators and is hoping for an extra boost from Saturday’s home fans.

This is the second season for the Gunslingers, and the first in the National Arena League.

Read more about the team and league below, from a press release:

About the National Arena League & the San Antonio Gunslingers

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The San Antonio Gunslingers will play in the 2022 National Arena League season. The San Antonio Gunslingers will play all their home games at the Freeman Coliseum just outside of downtown San Antonio, Texas. The Freeman Coliseum has a seating capacity of over 9,000 for sporting events. The venue is a popular location in South Texas that has played host to concerts, professional bull riding, rodeos, wrestling, and boxing events. Freeman Coliseum has also been the home venue for a professional hockey team and multiple professional basketball teams.