Man hospitalized after being struck by car while crossing West Side street, police say

The driver of the car fled but was later arrested, SAPD says

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was struck by a car on the West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9:47 p.m., Saturday, in the 8100 block of Marbach Road.

Police said a man was waking across Marbach Road when a driver of a silver car struck the man.

The man suffered serious bodily injury and was taken by EMS to a local hospital, police said. At last check, the man was stable but in critical condition.

The driver of the silver car fled the scene but was later located nearby. Police said he was charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Officers said the driver appeared to be under the influence and was also arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing.

