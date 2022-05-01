90º

San Antonio ranks in top 10 for most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies, report says

McAllen, Texas also ranked among the top 10

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Have bad allergies?

SAN ANTONIO – Sneezing, itchy eyes and a runny nose— these are the tell-tale signs that you may be experiencing seasonal allergies.

Allergies affect nearly 50 million people in the U.S., according to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America (AAFA). But, there are some cities where seasonal allergies are more challenging that others and San Antonio just happens to be one of them.

A report from the AAFA ranked San Antonio as #5 in the top 10 most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies.

Other cities that ranked in the top 10 were McAllen, Texas at #3, Wichita, Kansas as #2 and Scranton, Pennsylvania at #1.

The report used spring pollen scores, fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use and the availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists to determine their rankings.

If you want to escape the allergies, AAFA also compiled the top 10 least challenging places to live with seasonal allergies. Fresno, California came in at #1, Phoenix, Arizona ranked #2 and Provo, Utah ranked #3.

You can find the full list of most and least challenging places to live with seasonal allergies on the AAFA’s website.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

