Looking for a deal? These products are on deep discount in May

Whether you’re shopping for mom or just for yourself, you can save some money this month from fitness trackers to grills.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re shopping for mom or just for yourself, you can save some money this month from fitness trackers to grills. And, if new appliances are on your radar, Texans don’t have to pay sales tax on certain energy- and water-saving products during the Memorial Day weekend.

“For Mother’s Day, we’ll see big sales on gift items, especially in the tech categories like smartwatches and fitness trackers,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports’ shopping editor. “And Memorial Day, we’ll see bigger ticket items go on sale like large appliances, mattresses, grills, and more.”

Consumer Reports tracks the prices on many of its top-tested products all year to determine the best time to buy.

For the mom who’s been hinting at a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe is marked down to $100 on Amazon, Best Buy, Fitbit and Macy’s. Testers scored it well for easy use, step counting and heart rate accuracy.

If a smartwatch is more her style, the Citizen CZ Smart is discounted by $100 at Amazon and JC Penney.

Ad

With holiday cookouts around the corner, now could be a good time to get a new charcoal Kamado-style grill. The Vision Kamado Professional Grill is now $799 and The Home Depot. It got excellent cooking scores and it’s easy to clean.

May can also be the month for a new mattress.

“If you’re looking to buy a mattress right now, the best bet is to wait until closer to Memorial Day when all of the sales you’ll see will get better by about five to ten percent,” Gordon said.

The Avocado Green is one of Consumer Reports’ favorite innerspring mattresses.

Warmer temperatures mean a new window AC can be a cool idea. The Frigidaire Gallery Air Conditioner is $449 at Abt Electronics.

Memorial Day weekend will be prime time to buy a new refrigerator or dishwasher. That’s the state’s tax-free holiday weekend on qualifying products that save energy or water. Among the products that are included, depending on some price limits, Energy Star refrigerators, washing machines, lightbulbs, ceiling fans, and even some water-stingy toilets and mulch.