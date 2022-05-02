Rattlesnake handler dies from snake bite at event in South Texas city, report says

FREER, Texas – The largest festival of the year in one South Texas city took a deadly turn after a rattlesnake handler succumbed to a snake bite on Saturday, according to a report.

Eugene De Leon Sr., a rattlesnake handler at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Freer, was handling rattlesnakes in front of a crowd when he was bit, according to KIII-TV in Corpus Christi.

De Leon was taken by helicopter to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

His sister, Monica Dimas, took to social media on Sunday and announced De Leon’s passing.

She said he “gained his wings doing what he loved doing,” and that he had a passion for snake handling at the event.

Facebook family and friends I ask that you keep my Mom Evalina Morgan and family in prayer as my brother has gained... Posted by Monica Dimas on Saturday, April 30, 2022

De Leon had over 20 years of handling snakes prior to his death, according to KIII-TV.

The Rattlesnake Roundup is reportedly the largest event of the year in Freer, which is about 80 miles west of Corpus Christi.