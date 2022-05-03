Trash collector caught in the middle of Southeast Side shootout, police say

A trash collector was shot in the arm after he was caught in the middle of a shootout between at least two other people.

SAN ANTONIO – A garbage collector was shot in the arm Tuesday morning amid a shootout on the Southeast Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Drexel and South Hackberry around 9:30 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about a shootout between at least two people, officials said.

The trash collector, a 33-year-old man employed by Republic Services, was struck in the arm by one of the bullets. Police said the injury is not life-threatening.

The shooters fled on foot in different directions, police said.

Officers continued searching for the suspects Tuesday morning and the investigation remains ongoing.

Read more: