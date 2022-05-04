Bicyclist delivering meals injured in hit-and-run on South Side, police say

A man who was delivering meals on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the 3300 block of Fairmeadows Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was delivering meals on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle on the South Side early Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

The man in his 50s was traveling in the 3300 block of Fairmeadows Street, not far from Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and Interstate 35, when he was hit before 3 a.m.

He told officers that he had just left an apartment and was delivering meals. Everything went black as the vehicle struck him from behind, he told police.

A witness told officers that they saw a grey SUV drive off toward Palo Alto Road.

The bicyclist was taken to University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Video from the scene showed pre-packaged meals scattered on the floor by the bicycle.

