Man dies from injuries after shooting at Southeast Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Man in critical condition after shooting at apartment complex on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot in the head at a Southeast Side apartment complex on Tuesday night has died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The man, 30, died at the hospital following the shooting in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive near Dollarhide Avenue, a preliminary report from SAPD states. He has not been identified by police.

Police initially said that four to five men were standing in a parking lot. At one point, one man pulled out a gun and started firing at a person who ran off.

The group then began to chase the person, police said. The gunman then started shooting upward toward an apartment, striking the 30-year-old man in the head.

It’s unclear if he was the intended target.

On Tuesday night, police didn’t know who the shooter was exactly, and they said they received conflicting reports from witnesses. They believe the shooter may have been a man in his 20s.

Officers say they are looking for a beige Hyundai Elantra with broken windows.

The investigation is ongoing.