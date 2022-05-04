SAPD seeks public’s help to identify man accused of robbing Macy’s at gunpoint

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is seeking the public’s help in identifying man police say robbed a Macy’s department store at gunpoint on April 2.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man police say robbed a Macy’s department store at gunpoint.

According to San Antonio police, a man entered Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall on April 2 and began selecting items and concealing them in a bag.

The man left the store without paying for the items when he was confronted by Loss Prevention and a uniformed security guard. Moments later, the suspect pointed a gun at them and ordered them to step back, police said.

The suspect then took off in a blue and black Jeep.

If you know who the man is, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) or leave a tip online. Crime Stoppers utilizes the P3 Tips app, which you can download in the App Store or Google Play.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

