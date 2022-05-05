KSAT moms share their favorite thing about motherhood and how they’re celebrating Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – We all know that moms are pretty much superheroes. They juggle so much to care for their children — loving endlessly and working tirelessly (OK, maybe a little tiredly).

As we all pay tribute to the mothers in our lives this weekend, we wanted to show some love to the moms of KSAT. These women are great journalists and even better mothers.

We asked each one what they love most about being a mom and how they plan to spend Mother’s Day.

Myra Arthur

“The hours are rough and it’s a bit chaotic, but I love being paid in snuggles! My favorite thing about being a mom is watching my kids discover things for the first time. Even the simplest things that I would never think about. But it’s all new to them. I love being there for all of the new phases and stages.

“I plan to spend Mother’s Day with my two boys, my husband, and my mom and dad. (And I plan on asking them to take a bunch of pictures so I have more of me and BOTH kids! #momproblems)”

Myra Arthur with one of her two sons. (Myra Arthur)

Courtney Friedman

“My favorite thing about being a mom is the pride I feel in doing the most important job in the world. The giggles, snuggles, milestones, and unexplainable mother-daughter bond make every second worth it.

“This will be my first Mother’s Day and I’m excited to relax and spend it at home with my family (before I head into work to anchor our evening shows!)”

Courtney Friedman and daughter (Courtney Friedman)

Erica Hernandez

“My favorite part about being a mom is seeing them grow into amazing kiddos, enjoying every second with them because they are growing so fast and of course the cuddles.

“I plan to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with family, relaxing (hopefully in a pool) and enjoying great food.”

Erica Hernandez with her children (Erica Hernandez)

Tiffany Huertas

“My favorite part about being a mom is watching my daughter Sophia grow and learn. Every day is magical and an adventure. I love waking up to her sweet face. Watching her smile and giggle makes my day.

“I celebrated Mother’s Day early this year because my mom lives in Florida and was visiting this past weekend. I went with my mom and daughter to the Pearl. We enjoyed walking around the Pearl, exploring the different stores and eating delicious food. This weekend marks my first Mother’s Day as a mom and I am excited and filled with emotions. I will be staying at home with my daughter and husband. I see pancakes, hugs, cuddles, and kisses in my plans.”

Tiffany Huertas and daughter (Tiffany Huertas)

Marilyn Moritz

“My favorite part of being is mom is that everything takes on a different dimension — the joys, proud moments, sorrows and successes all just run a little deeper or a little higher. Oh, and the hugs.

“Mother’s Day this year will likely mean virtual visits with my mom and my soon-to-be-college-graduate twin daughters, Samantha and Zoe. And, that’s fine as long as someone else is cooking!”

Marilyn Moritz and daughters. (Marilyn Moritz)

Ursula Pari

“Watching them become adults which constantly surprises and pleases me on several levels. 1- I’m always surprised that they survived my efforts at motherhood! 2-They still give me the very best hugs every day.

“My son is away at LSU, so he’ll probably just call and ask for money. My daughter and husband and I will likely go out for a dinner I didn’t have to cook.”

Ursula Pari and children. (Ursula Pari)

Patty Santos

“What’s my favorite part about being a mom? Well, just about everything. Except for the poopy diapers, the nights that you can’t sleep, the early wake up calls, the toddler tantrums, you know? But everything else is perfect.”

“Our Mother’s Day tradition really started during the pandemic when we couldn’t go anywhere. So we packed a lunch and we took the kids to the park. There was nobody at the park, and we got to eat. They got to roam freely, and we knew they were safe and then we got to play in the river. So that has become a tradition. It doesn’t have to be expensive. It doesn’t have to be fancy. It’s just about family time.”

Patty Santos and sons. (Patty Santos)

Stephanie Serna

“I feel so lucky to be a mom to this awesome little human being. I think my favorite part of being a mom is getting to be a big part of my daughter’s life through every stage. I don’t know what “my favorite age” is for her- because I have loved every year with her.

“Well, this year, Mother’s Day will actually be “my little girl’s day.” She’s making her First Communion that day, so that’s how we will be celebrating. However, after the festivities are over… I’m hoping we can go roller skating together. That will be an awesome Mother’s Day!”

Stephanie Serna and daughter. (Stephanie Serna.)

