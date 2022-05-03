Extreme heat likely in San Antonio Mother’s Day weekend

Extreme heat is likely across Texas Mother's Day Weekend

It has been a brutally dry spring in Texas, with 82% of the Lone Star State experiencing drought. Needless to say, we could use LOTS of rain. But instead of healthy rains, we’ve just got big-time heat in the forecast for Mother’s Day weekend.

A high-pressure system will settle over Texas Mother’s Day Weekend, bringing record-challenging heat for San Antonio and the majority of the state.

On average, our first 100-degree reading in San Antonio is July 1. If we reach the triple-digits this weekend, we’ll be a whopping two months ahead of schedule.

Here’s what you need to know:

Record-challenging heat with highs near 100° are forecast for Mother's Day Weekend. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY, May 7

We expect sunny skies with an afternoon high temperature of 100°

This would tie a record of 100° set back in 1998

Saturday would be our earliest 100-degree day in 13 years (We hit 100° on May 8, 2009)

Low humidity, so at least it’ll be a dry heat

SUNDAY, Mother’s Day

Once again, sunny with a forecast afternoon high of 100°

This would be just shy of the record of 102° recorded in 1927

Dangerously hot, but with low humidity

High energy demand expected

Because this kind of heat wave is early for Texas, ERCOT is asking power plants to postpone planned outages as energy demand will be very high. With that being said, ERCOT is adamant that the power will stay on.

Ad

What does this mean for summer?

There is no correlation between an early 100-degree day and a very hot summer. However, because a La Niña weather pattern is ongoing this year, Texas is more likely than not to have a hotter, drier summer.

Heat Safety

Make sure you protect yourself, your children, and your pets during a heat wave (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Even though we are very used to the heat in South Central Texas, it’s important to remember that heat-related illness can affect anyone if you don’t take precaution. Here are some helpful tips to avoid heat stroke:

Limit strenuous activity outdoors, especially during the peak heat of the day. (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Drink plenty of water.

Check on those who don’t have air-conditioning.

NEVER leave children or pets in a vehicle.

Provide pets with plenty of water and shade. Better yet -- bring them inside.

Stay In-the-Know

To keep up with the very latest weather forecast, you can download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share weather pictures with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.