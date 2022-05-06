Driver taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into pole on Northwest Side

A man crashed his car on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Culebra Road and Les Harrison Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was injured overnight after he crashed his vehicle into a traffic light pole on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police said the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Culebra Road and Les Harrison Drive, inside Loop 1604.

He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, and no other vehicles were involved. Police do not suspect that he was intoxicated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

