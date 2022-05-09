Impact San Antonio uses collective giving model to help local nonprofits

Impact San Antonio is a local women’s nonprofit that aims to help various organizations across the Alamo City.

Their goal is to join together and achieve meaningful change by providing grants. City Year San Antonio is one of the organizations that has received a grant from Impact San Antonio.

“The pandemic has impacted students tremendously,” Abigale James Van Haselen, with City Year San Antonio, said.

She is the executive director at City Year San Antonio, and her aim is to help students across our city.

“Educational equity needs to happen to ensure students can succeed and the City Of San Antonio helps out the problem,” Van Haselen said.

Angelle St. Germain, president of Impact San Antonio, said they provide organizations with grants as a way to help out the community.

“Agencies are doing work to help improve the opportunities for kids and also help them believe in themselves, that is something we’re definitely gonna want to support and it really is impactful,” she said.

Impact San Antonio has helped raise more than $4 million over the last 14 years.

“A big, old goal is to have at least 500 memberships, that enables us to give a $100,000 grant in each of our five focus areas and that’s arts and culture, education, environment, recreation and preservation, family and health and wellness,” St. Germain said.

When it comes to what causes to help out, Impact San Antonio is still accepting applications and it goes through a thorough vetting process.

As for City Year San Antonio, they are working towards helping our next generation.

“When students graduate that means that the city is stronger and better and that we can all be working together to create a brighter future,” Van Haselen said.