Free hummingbird homecoming event to take place at Natural Bridge Caverns in May

SAN ANTONIO – Hummingbirds are a common sight in most parts of Texas and to celebrate these tiny fliers Natural Bridge Caverns is hosting the Hummingbird Homecoming.

The free event will be held May 14 and 15 at Natural Bridge Caverns, located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.

Families are encouraged to visit and learn about hummingbirds, what flowers they like most and how to make Hummingbird-friendly nectar.

There will be a coloring station, scavenger hunt, live music, and Instagrammable photo spots, according to the Natural Bridge Caverns website.

The Hummingbird Homecoming event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

