Hummingbird season is upon us as these tiny birds migrate South

SAN ANTONIO – Hummingbirds are some of nature’s smallest birdies and they’re flying through Texas right now as they migrate south for the fall.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said in a Facebook post on Monday that ruby-throated hummingbirds are peaking right now in Texas.

According to ABCbirds.org, the ruby-throated hummingbird flies 500-miles nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico in less than a day.

To help these frequent fliers on their journey, TPWD officials say you can brew nectar for hummingbird feeders using four parts water and one part white table sugar.

Are you seeing hummingbirds? They're making their way south during fall migration. Some will fly nonstop over the Gulf of Mexico! Here's how to help them fatten up for their journey 👇🏽 Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, September 20, 2021

Never use red dye in hummingbird feeders as it’s not something hummingbirds would eat in nature. The red color of hummingbird feeders should be enough to attract the birds.

Ad

According to the National Audubon Society, the feeder should be emptied and cleaned with hot tap water or a weak vinegar solution twice a week in hot weather.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are known to consume up to half their body weight in nectar between sunrise and sunset, according to ABCbirds.org. They can also visit more than 1,000 flowers in a single day.

TPWD officials also said if you have a “bully hummingbird” to mount a second feeder on a different side of your house so the bully bird can’t monitor two feeders at once.

Related: