Police blockade stops wrong-way driver; man in custody

SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver is in custody after he was stopped by a police blockade just north of downtown early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident began just after 4 a.m. after police received a call about the driver, who was located somewhere in the area near Interstate 10 and Loop 410 on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, officers set up a blockade on the highway by using their patrol cars, to either force him to slow down or stop. They said they were prepared to use spike strips if necessary.

The driver, instead, pulled off the highway, near I-10 and Cincinnati, where he was met by a team of officers. The man was given a field sobriety test at the scene.

Authorities say during that time they also had preliminary reports of another wrong-way driver following on his heels. But they say that person turned around on the highway the minute he or she saw the officers.

The driver who did stop was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His name and age have not been released.

SAPD said no one was hurt in the incident.