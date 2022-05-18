Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff delivers his final State of the County address

SAN ANTONIO – After more than five decades in the political arena, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is set to give his final State of the County address on Wednesday.

The annual event is hosted by the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

Part of the event also includes a discussion with Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. It will be moderated by Chris Corso of Joeris General Contractors.

The discussion will touch on many topics, including how the two leaders collaborated, and the future of the county after Wolff steps away from politics.

The keynote address will begin at 12:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.

Last October, Wolff announced he would not seek reelection for the post he’s held since 2001.

During the 2021 State of the County address, Wolff cited a Wall Street Journal article with a picture that showed an aging senior executive being wheeled out of an office.

“I showed that picture to Tracy (his wife), and said, ‘I don’t want to go that way. I want to walk out with my head held high and go when I think I’m at the top of my game,’” Nelson told the attendees.

On the Democratic ticket, former state representative Ina Minjarez and former district court judge Peter Sakai are in a runoff to settle who wins the nomination. They will face former county commissioner Trish DeBerry, who secured the nomination in March.

