Man wounded in drive-by shooting outside SW Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was wounded in the leg during an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 8800 block of Five Palms Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim was standing in his front yard when a white sedan drove by and someone inside fired several gunshots. That’s when, police say, the man was struck once in the leg.

Police said the vehicle sped off after the shooting. They have not been found.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.