Authorities searching for person who fatally shot man outside Northwest Side sports bar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a 28-year-old man outside a Northwest Side sports bar last month.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on May 10 outside the Perfect Score Sports Cantina in the 6400 block of NW Loop 410, in The Village at Ingram Park Shopping Center.

According to police, the gunfire started between people in two vehicles. The shooting erupted behind a Wing Stop and ended in front of Perfect Score.

Zixiao Liu, who was talking with friends outside the bar, tried to take cover but was struck in the back, police said.

He died at the scene.

Both vehicles fled after the shooting. Authorities are looking for anyone who has information about the shooters, especially someone who opened fire from a gray Dodge Dart. No further information about the vehicle was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

