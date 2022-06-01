Police rule out home invasion story in deadly shooting of teenage boy

Police roped off the 100 block of Agnes Drive as they investigated the teen's fatal shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they do not believe a teenage boy found dead inside a North Side home was shot during a home invasion.

They say that was one of several explanations offered to them by others who were present when the shooting happened late Tuesday night.

However, according to a preliminary report, investigators have found evidence contradicting the home invasion story.

Officers responding to a 911 call after 9:30 p.m. found the boy, dead from a gunshot wound, inside a home in the 100 block of Agnes Drive.

Although a police report lists him as 14-years-old, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says he was only 13.

Police say the boy did not live in that home, and that other people who were there at the time offered different stories about what happened to him.

“We’re not sure if it was a drive-by. We’re not sure if the shooting happened inside. The male was located inside the location,” Officer Ricardo Guzman, a public information officer with SAPD, said shortly after the shooting.

Charlene Hinojosa, who lives down the street, says she also heard a variety of explanations.

“It was crazy,” she said. “I was getting phone calls from my neighbor and then as soon as I come out, I heard it. The ambulance, the cops, everything.”

Hinojosa said she had just finished watering her lawn and stepped inside her home moments before the chaos erupted.

The next thing she knew, her entire street was full of patrol cars and crime scene tape.

Although the commotion had subsided by Wednesday morning, the confusion seemed to continue, both for her and investigators handling the case.

Police have not identified any suspects yet.

They say they plan to keep investigating in order to learn the truth and, hopefully, make an arrest.

As of late Wednesday morning, staff members at the medical examiner’s office were still working to positively identify the victim.