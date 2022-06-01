14-year-old boy shot, killed inside North Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy is dead following a shooting on the city’s North Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Agnes Drive, not far from McCullough Avenue and East Hildebrand after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the teen was shot and killed during a possible home invasion. Information beyond that however, is limited at this time.

Police say they do have a possible suspect, but information on that person was not released. A motive is not currently known.

Investigators say they are now questioning a witness and that they are still trying to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.