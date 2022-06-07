Driver pinned inside truck after crash with guardrail, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was taken to an area hospital following a vehicle crash into a highway guardrail early Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at the exit off Loop 410 to Marbach Road.

According to police, the driver of a black pickup truck was leaving the highway and then crashed into an exit divider, pinning him inside.

Police said firefighters had to pry the door to get the man out of the truck. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where his condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.