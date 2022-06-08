Comal ISD superintendent resigns, cites personal reasons

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal Independent School District Superintendent Andrew Kim will be leaving the district after 10 years.

According to a letter sent to residents from Comal ISD school board president Jason York, Kim resigned, citing personal reasons.

“Although his resignation won’t be effective until September 30, 2022, Mr. Kim will be taking personal leave starting immediately,” the letter said. “While this is certainly a significant change for our district, we respect and support Mr. Kim’s decision. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank Mr. Kim for his dedication to Comal ISD for the past 10 years. We are grateful for his leadership, and more importantly his friendship, and we wish him the best as he takes time for himself.”

The letter cited Kim’s leadership and direction for numerous successes during his tenure, including Comal ISD become of the state’s top-performing districts, three bond elections that led to the construction of eight new schools and managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mandy Epley, Assistant Superintendent of Strategic Initiatives and Programs, will serve as interim superintendent.

