‘There is always a way out’: SOAR program helps high school dropouts walk the stage, prepares them for workforce

SAN ANTONIO – A group of high school dropouts walked the stage on Wednesday with not only a diploma but also a plan for their futures.

The SOAR program, which stands for “See Our Achievements Rise,” is working to shrink the nearly 15% of San Antonio young adults without a high school diploma.

Valedictorian Christina Lopez never thought she would be crossing the stage today.

“It lets us be free, so let’s get a second chance in life,” Lopez said.

Thanks to the support of SA Youth staff, SOAR instructor Jeremy Manginell said these graduates are a step closer to achieving their dreams.

“It’s really just about changing their own perspectives about themselves and allowing themselves to see themselves. The way we do that -- they’re special in that they have value,” Manginell said.

According to SA youth, over 75,000 young adults between 16 and 24 in San Antonio are without a job and a diploma. The nonprofit seeks to shrink this statistic by helping students receive their diplomas within four months and understanding their goals and marketable job skills.

Unlike other programs, Interim CEO of SA Youth Christina Casella said SA Youth staff follow up with their students for months beyond their graduation.

“Honestly, the staff checks in with them on a regular basis. We really do become one big family and make sure that they’re doing well so that can be anywhere,” Casella said.

After today, Lopez will now pursue a path in the military or get her college degree to be in child care.

“You’re not always going to be stuck. There’s always a way out. You just got to find that and be willing to put in that effort,” Lopez said.

You can learn more about the SOAR program here.