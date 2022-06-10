Funeral for Uvalde teacher to be held on Friday

Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary school was among the victims of the May 24, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde

Family and friends of Eva Mireles will gather on Friday to remember her at a funeral.

Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, was one of the teachers who was gunned down on May 24. She was 44 and had been teaching for 17 years.

She was married to a Uvalde CISD police officer and had one daughter.

Mireles was outgoing and loved running, hiking, spending time with her dog, and Crossfit.

“Her smile and personality never went unnoticed as when she was around, it was never a dull moment,” her obituary states.

Her funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Also Friday, visitation services will be held for student Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio. Earlier this week, Lexi’s parents testified before Congress in a hearing on gun violence in America.

Ad

Lexi’s funeral will be held on Saturday.

Undated family photo of Lexi Rubio, who was killed in Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Courtesy: Felix and Kimberly Rubio)

Read also: