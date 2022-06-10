Police: Men attacked outside Northwest Side bar were set up, ambushed

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears that two men who were attacked outside a Northwest Side bar early Friday morning were set up and ambushed.

One of the victims was stabbed and died of his wounds.

Police say both he and a friend had just left Deol Sports Bar and Grill, located near Loop 1604 and Chase Hill Boulevard, when they were attacked in a dark section of the parking lot around 2:00 a.m.

The attackers hit the other victim in his head, knocking him unconscious.

Cheryl Kellerman, who manages the bar, says one of her bouncers was the first to notice the stabbing victim.

“When we looked out, he was already laying on the ground,” she said. “Our DJ went out and started performing CPR. Our bartender had a CPR kit and went out and performed CPR.”

Nothing, however, could save the man. He died from his wounds.

Police say the second victim woke up after being knocked out and saw his friend on the ground.

Investigators interviewed several people who were at the bar.

A preliminary report says they found out that the victims were ambushed.

The report says two women in the parking lot called the men over, then two other men attacked them.

The men were seen leaving the area in a white Dodge truck, police said.

“It had nothing to do with the bar,” Kellerman said. “I pulled the bouncer immediately and asked him, ‘Did they raise their voice? Were they arguing?’ Nothing.”

Detectives agreed that it appeared to have been a peaceful night inside the bar.

They said they found no evidence showing the attack outside stemmed from anything that might have happened inside.

Police said they planned to review surveillance video from inside the bar, as well as from outside other nearby businesses, in the hope of learning more about the attackers.