Man stabbed to death after leaving Northwest Side bar

Victim, friend attacked in parking lot, police say

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in a Northwest Side parking lot and the attack on a friend who was with him.

Police say both men had just left Deol Sports Bar and Grill around closing time Friday morning when someone attacked them in a dark section of the parking lot, near the Loop 1604 access road and Chase Hill Boulevard.

According to both workers at the bar and a detective, the men had not been involved in any altercation or trouble inside the bar.

The bar manager said a bouncer from the business was taking out the trash shortly after 2 a.m. when he noticed one man lying on the ground.

She says several other employees ran out to help and attempted to perform CPR on the stabbing victim, but he died at the scene.

Police say the other man with him had been knocked unconscious.

He told them he woke up and saw his friend lying on the ground, bleeding.

Investigators said they planned to review surveillance video from inside the bar for clues, and to obtain video from other businesses in the strip mall.

The only description police had of the attackers is that they were two men in a white Dodge pickup.

