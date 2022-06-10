Woman accused of flashing knife at Quarry Sephora employee during robbery, police say

Athena Dalymple has been charged with aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly robbing the Sephora store at the Quarry and threatening an employee with a knife, according to San Antonio police.

Athena Dalymple, 33, was arrested on Thursday on a charge of aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Police said that on March 6, the suspect entered the store and concealed “various beauty products in a basket.”

An employee noticed the woman attempting to steal items and confronted her at the exit doors, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The employee asked the suspect if she could assist her in checking out at the store register, but the suspect “became irate and showed (the) victim a knife she was holding,” the affidavit states.

The employee moved away from the suspect, and the suspect left with the basket of unpaid merchandise, according to investigators.

Crime Stoppers later released a bulletin about the robbery and offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The affidavit states that police received a tip naming the suspect as Dalymple.

Records show Dalymple’s bond is set at $75,000.

