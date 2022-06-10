86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man on the run after shooting neighbor in chest, leaving him in critical condition, police say

Shooting in the 5400 block of Gwenda Lea Street stemmed from an argument

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Tags: Shooting, SAPD, Southwest Side, Police, Crime
5400 block of Gwenda Lea Street (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between neighbors took a turn for the worse, leaving one man in critical condition and another on the run from officers, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Thursday evening in the 5400 block of Gwenda Lea Street on the Southwest Side.

Police said a 40-year-old man was over at his neighbor’s house when the two men got into an argument. That’s when his neighbor, a man in his mid 20s, pulled a gun and shot him in the chest.

The man who was shot returned to his home and alerted SAPD about what had happened. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are still working to track down the shooter who took off from the scene in a white Honda. The investigation continues.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.