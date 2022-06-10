Man on the run after shooting neighbor in chest, leaving him in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between neighbors took a turn for the worse, leaving one man in critical condition and another on the run from officers, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Thursday evening in the 5400 block of Gwenda Lea Street on the Southwest Side.

Police said a 40-year-old man was over at his neighbor’s house when the two men got into an argument. That’s when his neighbor, a man in his mid 20s, pulled a gun and shot him in the chest.

The man who was shot returned to his home and alerted SAPD about what had happened. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are still working to track down the shooter who took off from the scene in a white Honda. The investigation continues.

Also on KSAT: